2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1285 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.3
of 5
29
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Eric
08/05/2016
New Zealand
Great compact design and does what it says
This is a great little machine that I highly recommend anyone who wants to invest their money on something premium quality with no regrets. My dad bought it first and after that I bought one too. I own this machine for more than 3 years now and I still love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
musicman
15/07/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
shaves close
Being a mature man it is difficult to see hairs under your chin this shaver shaves clean every time, best electric shaver I have had. Well done phlips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
PAULY
23/06/2016
Australia
Best shaver i have owned by far
Very easy to use over the last three years I have had the unit. Close shave every time, highly recommend. Worth spending the little extra for the time display accurate even down to the last minute.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025