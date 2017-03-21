Philips Viva Collection Airfryers have simple-to-use dial controls to make tasty snacks and meals with little or no oil added. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor.
Virtually no oil required
Easy cooking controls
Fry, bake, roast or grill
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: $399.99
* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
Our Viva Collection healthy fryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it’s golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required.
Small footprint, large capacity
The Viva Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.
Fast, easy & efficient
With its instant heat-up, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.