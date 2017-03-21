Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Airfryer

Philips Airfryer Viva
Fry in a healthier way

Philips Airfryer Viva
Fry in a healthier way

    Airfryer viva

    Healthy snacks are easier than ever

    Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

    Be the first to review this item

    Read all reviews
    Philips Viva Collection Airfryers have simple-to-use dial controls to make tasty snacks and meals with little or no oil added. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor.
    Checkmark feature
    Virtually no oil required
    Checkmark feature
    Easy cooking controls
    Checkmark feature
    Fry, bake, roast or grill

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $399.99
    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Reviews and Awards

    Be the first to review this item

    Product design award 2017
     

    Tastier with TurboStar

     

    Our Viva Collection healthy fryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it’s golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required.

    Airfryer Turbostar Technology
    Turbostar

    Small footprint, large capacity

     

    The Viva Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.

     

    Fast, easy & efficient

     

    With its instant heat-up, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.

    Which Airfryer is right for you?

    Have you considered these?
    Philips NutriU app icon

    Be inspired with Philips NutriU App

    Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes. Download the app to see hundreds of the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations.
    IPL app, download on app store
    IPL app - download on Google play
    Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

    Be inspired

    Philips Airfryer App

    Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.
    Download the app here:
    Appstore
    Google Playstore

    Recipes for success 

    Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
    See all recipes
    Whats in the box?

    Healthier frying

    Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.
    quick clean

    Quick clean basket

    Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
    instant heat

    Instant heat

    No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
    dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    grilling

    Grilling

    frying

    Frying

    baking

    Baking

    roasting

    Roasting

    Accessories

    For use with this product