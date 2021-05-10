Ensure your smartphone's Bluetooth is enabled, then pick up your toothbrush to activate it (you should see its lights turn on).

Open the app. Follow the guided setup including pairing with the toothbrush. Enable location services if you want to keep syncing automatically.

Create your account via the app. If prompted, update the firmware to access all the latest features.

You are ready for your first connected experience! Make sure you regularly sync the toothbrush with the app so you never miss out on up-to-date guidance and recommendations.

