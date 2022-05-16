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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2403/06
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2403/06
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2403/06
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory HR2403/06

Discontinued

Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

HR2403/06

3.8

| (17) Reviews

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

Want to make various types of noodle at home easily? Thanks to Philips noodle maker accessory kit, you can make your favorite types of noodle at home with minimum effort.

See all benefits

Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

  • Accessory kit

  • Udon accessory

  • Ramen accessory

Unique design of extrusion hole to ensure best result

Unique design of extrusion hole to ensure best result

The extrusion holes are elaborately designed and made to shape specific type of noodle and ensure the bouncy texture.

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

There is specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.

Enjoy popular Japanese noodle at home easily

Japanese noodle kit includes shaping discs for making Udon and Ramen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

17

Reviews

16/05/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

eazy to clean

love the machine it permit the feature of my kitchen only this it could improve on is a thicker spaghetti i have if there any extras

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

20/02/2015

Australia

Australia

Amazing, it is so easy to use.

Love this machine, it makes making pasta so easy. You can make up your own flavours. Pasta does not stick together. Wow is all I can say. Buy it you wont be disappointed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

11/11/2014

Australia

Australia

Big investment, worth every cent - amazing machine, easy to clean

Have been waiting for this to come onto the market, and it is worth the wait. Awesome design, easy to clean, and incredible to put the flour in, add the liquid and 4 minutes later watch really perfect pasta come out the front. Makes very generous amounts, they are dry so don't stick together and are easy to cook. Cant recommend this highly enough. We eat gluten free, and have used a bean flour with success.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory

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