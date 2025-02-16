2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.
Pasta and noodle maker
Black
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
Customize healthy ingredients to your taste.
Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.
4.5
of 5
415
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
kriskret
16/02/2025
United Kingdom
NO RECEPIES OR NO BRAIN ?!?!
VERY GOOD MACHINE !!! NO RECEPIES ATTACHED ?!?! - TONS OF THEM , IN 120 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES ON INTERNET !!!!
This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker
This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker
Gaby0267
08/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Product very easy to use
Very Quick process and easy to assemble. Great results. Quality of the pasta really impressive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker
Kitchen Wizz
21/04/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fantastic Machine!
I have arthritis in my hands but adore fresh pasta and I have found my renewed love of making it. I was sceptical at first but I have found the machine so simple to use quick and accurate that I can decide at short notice to make pasta for lunch etc! Such a great addition to my kitchen! I can't recommend it enough!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker