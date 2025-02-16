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  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

Discontinued

Avance CollectionPasta and noodle maker

HR2375/13

4.5

| (415) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

See all benefits

Powerful extrusion technology for great results.

Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

  • Pasta and noodle maker

  • Black

Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

Customize healthy ingredients to your taste.

Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

415

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

16/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

NO RECEPIES OR NO BRAIN ?!?!

VERY GOOD MACHINE !!! NO RECEPIES ATTACHED ?!?! - TONS OF THEM , IN 120 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES ON INTERNET !!!!

This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker

This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker

08/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Product very easy to use

Very Quick process and easy to assemble. Great results. Quality of the pasta really impressive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker

21/04/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fantastic Machine!

I have arthritis in my hands but adore fresh pasta and I have found my renewed love of making it. I was sceptical at first but I have found the machine so simple to use quick and accurate that I can decide at short notice to make pasta for lunch etc! Such a great addition to my kitchen! I can't recommend it enough!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 series Pasta Maker

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