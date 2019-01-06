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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker HR2357/06
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Discontinued

Premium collectionPasta and noodle maker

HR2357/06

4.5

| (175) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

2 awards

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta and noodle have never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 1 pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

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Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

  • 500g

  • 200W

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.

A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

175

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

06/01/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

Ridiculusly easy to use.

Machine is REALLY easy to use. Have tried all of the fittings and they all produce awesome pasta. Will never have to buy pasta again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

12/05/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Welcome back gluten free pasta!

For those that have needed to go gluten-free and miss fresh pasta, seriously consider this product... Seriously! There is nothing quite like fresh pasta and this machine has reignited my love affair with pasta again. It took me a couple of goes to get the recipe right for a gluten-free version but it was fairly easy to do and I can now have pasta meals ready in under 30 minutes, including the clean up! Oh my, yes I must talk about the clean up... It's easy! The thought and care that has gone into the design of this product is amazing and it takes next to no time. This was a very good investment and makes dinner easy and comforting again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

17/05/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

It's easy to use and fun to use

It's easy to use and of course it's fun to use. The only problem is no additional discs are available in my area (New Zealand).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker

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