2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta and noodle have never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 1 pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!
500g
200W
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.
Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.
Awards
4.5
of 5
175
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
sueh
06/01/2019
New Zealand
Ridiculusly easy to use.
Machine is REALLY easy to use. Have tried all of the fittings and they all produce awesome pasta. Will never have to buy pasta again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker
chaezah
12/05/2018
New Zealand
Welcome back gluten free pasta!
For those that have needed to go gluten-free and miss fresh pasta, seriously consider this product... Seriously! There is nothing quite like fresh pasta and this machine has reignited my love affair with pasta again. It took me a couple of goes to get the recipe right for a gluten-free version but it was fairly easy to do and I can now have pasta meals ready in under 30 minutes, including the clean up! Oh my, yes I must talk about the clean up... It's easy! The thought and care that has gone into the design of this product is amazing and it takes next to no time. This was a very good investment and makes dinner easy and comforting again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker
ylim048
17/05/2017
New Zealand
Verified buyer
It's easy to use and fun to use
It's easy to use and of course it's fun to use. The only problem is no additional discs are available in my area (New Zealand).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium collection HR2357/06 Pasta and noodle maker