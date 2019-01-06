I first purchased my philips pasta and noodle maker around 5 years ago or when it first was released in Australia. It was a while ago either way. I made a FB group “Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker” immediately which now has over 4400 members whom also live this pasta maker. My experience is this: I bought from a large electrical retailer using gift cards i bought from an excess of frequent flyer points. I always keep flour in my house as i like to bake so using it for pasta making was no trouble. I use atta flour for its healthy qualities. The machine is eady to use and came with cups to measure flour. I still use only those cups. I have all accessory kits available to use and all work well. Aftermarket kits can also be used with much success. The world of home pasta making has certainly been improved by this invention by Philips. It is simply so easy to get the flour of your choice and have a homecooked pasta meal on the table in under an hour. The shapes are very basic and possibly a bit thick but a hungry family will find no issue with this. The cookie kit is fun to use and certainly will keep the kids entertained in the school holidays if the love cooking. My son also has made the pasta on his own. Its that easy to use. The pasta maker is easy to clean and often i just wipe it down with a dry clith after letting the scraps just dry in it. The bits flake away easily. The pasta discs come with their own little cleaner caps so they are easy to clean also. Most issues arising from using this machine is either not enough liquid or a bit too much. My FB group most commonly experiences the too sticky pasta issue which is easily resolved by using a larger pot of boiling water. New users also need to realise the dough looks more like wet sand rather than an actual ball of dough persay. Making rice noodles requires using very hot near boiling water. Dont be frightened of doing this as the temperature decreases quite rapidly as you trickle the water into the rice flour very slowly. In summary: This or the autoweigh model both work very well to make a tasty home made extruded pasta. More shapes are available that fit this machine as well as the viva compact. FB Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker is a fantastic forum to get more ideas on the use of this machine including trouble shooting along with many many ideas for recipes. It is a good sturdy machine 5 years on and still going strong.