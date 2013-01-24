Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Avance Collection

Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

HR2491/00
Find support for this product
Overall rating / 5
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta More variety for your fresh homemade pasta More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

    HR2491/00
    Find support for this product

    More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

    Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avance Collection Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

    More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

    Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all pasta-maker

      More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

      Accessory for Avance Pasta maker

      • Macaroni and Rigatoni
      • Macaroni shaping disc
      • Rigatoni shaping disc

      Provide 2 different shapes discs: Macaroni and Rigatoni

      There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: Macaroni and Rigatoni. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and decilious pasta easily at home!

      Specialist discs to create perfect pasta consistently

      The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.

      Unique design cutter to ensure best shapes

      Provide a unique design cutter to ensure the pasta in the best shape.

      Detachable parts for easily assemble and clean

      The shaping discs can be quickly assembled and dis-assembled on the appliance with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Number of shaping mouths
        2

      • Design

        Color
        White

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.