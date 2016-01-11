Search terms

Headphones with mic

SHE3855SG/00
  • Bright beats, punchy bass Bright beats, punchy bass Bright beats, punchy bass
    Bright beats, punchy bass

    Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bright beats, punchy bass

      High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

      Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

      Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

      Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

      A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

      Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

      Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

      Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

      Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        EAN
        69 25970 70932 3
        Gross weight
        0.037  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.024  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70932 0
        Gross weight
        1.371  kg
        Height
        15  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.059  kg
        Width
        21  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70932 7
        Gross weight
        0.138  kg
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        17.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.099  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 sizes: S, M, L

      • Design

        Color
        Silver grey

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        12–22 000  Hz
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        28  ohm
        Acoustic system
        Closed

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

