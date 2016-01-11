Headphones with mic
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S. See all benefits
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Bright beats, punchy bass
High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing
- 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
- In-ear
3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.
Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls
Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection
A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.
Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass
Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.
Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
Closed
- Frequency response
-
12–22 000
Hz
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Voice coil
-
CCAW
- Speaker diameter
-
8.6
mm
- Sensitivity
-
107
dB
- Maximum power input
-
20
mW
- Impedance
-
28
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Cable Connection
-
symmetrical
- Finishing of connector
-
chrome-plated
- Cable length
-
1.2
m
- Connector
-
3.5
mm
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
38
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
21
cm
- Gross weight
-
1.371
kg
- Height
-
15
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 25970 70934 4
- Nett weight
-
0.312
kg
- Tare weight
-
1.059
kg
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
17.9
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
9.5
cm
- Height
-
6
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.039
kg
- Gross weight
-
0.138
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.099
kg
- GTIN
-
2 69 25970 70934 1
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.2
cm
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
5
cm
- Depth
-
3
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 25970 70934 7
- Gross weight
-
0.037
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.013
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.024
kg
-
Accessories
- Eartips
-
3 sizes: S, M, L
-
Design
- Color
-
Gold
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