Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Healthier gums in 2 weeks**, guaranteed*
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzle is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
HX8331/01
HX8424/17
HX8331/02
HX8424/10
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.**
By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.
The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.
AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.
