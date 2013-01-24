Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
The easier way to clean between your teeth¹

The power of Philips Sonicare AirFloss

An easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹

 

Flossing is something we all plan to do, but often don't. The good news is there's a simpler and quicker alternative. The AirFloss uses bursts of air and water to clean between your teeth, without the hassle of regular floss.

A clean that's as effective as string floss²

A clean that's as effective as string floss²

 

The best shortcuts are the ones are the ones that save you time and don't compromise on quality. The AirFloss Pro takes just 60 seconds and is as effective at removing plaque as string floss². Win-win.

Improves gum health in 2 weeks²

Improves gum healthin 2 weeks²

 

Great gum health is about more than just brushing. The AirFloss removes 99.9% of plaque³ and is proven to improve the gum health of 97% of users². It's also gentler on your gums than string floss⁴.

Floss with exceptional power

AirFloss Ultra

From: $229.99
  • Fill with water or mouth wash
  • Aim nozzle between teeth
  • Blast away plaque in just 60 seconds
  • Boost your clean with 3 settings plus an auto-burst function
Floss with power

AirFloss

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $199.99
  • Fill with water or mouth wash
  • Aim nozzle between teeth
  • Blast away plaque in just 30 seconds
The hype about AirFloss

of inconsistent flossers who tried AirFloss said it was easy to use⁴
of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week⁴
said it was easier to use than string floss⁴
Insider advice for healthier gums

Insider advice for healthier gums

What causes gingivitis and bleeding gums? And how can the Airfloss help in ways that your brush can't? Here's what we know about getting healthy gums.
Let us make flossing even easier

Don't stop at just the Airfloss

Do more for your oral health with our value bundles, or use our fill & charge station to make flossing even easier.
Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

Philips Sonicare Airfloss


There's an easier way to clean between your teeth with Philips Sonicare AirFloss. Unlike regular string floss, Philips Sonicare AirFloss lets you clean between your teeth without the arm workout. It's the oral health shortcut that doesn't compromise on quality. Simply fill the power flosser with water or mouth wash, aim the nozzle at your gum line and blast away plaque in just 30 seconds. Here's to healthier gums.

1 Was reported easier to use than string floss by 89% of users/patients surveyed in the US

2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis
3 From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
4 Survey of U.S. patients

