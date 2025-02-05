Having found it difficult to floss my teeth regularly the air flosser has made my life easy and has given my back my confidence. I have owned the air flosser and Sonic care tooth brush now for about 8 weeks and i can honestly say they have made the world of difference. I have a wire in the back of my teeth (after having braces) and have struggled for a few years with the build up of plaque as i've been unable to floss properly. I go to the dentist for a clean every 3 months, however i have found the air flosser to be beneficial in removing plaque and i feel less embarrassed about my trip to the dentist this July. In terms of the tooth brush - wow I really enjoyed unpacking all the features it had. It looked really impressive. One thing I am unsure/disappointed about was whether it had a pressure sensor if you press to hard (as i suffer from sore and bleeding gums) I have now started using it on sensitive now though. Overall I couldn't be happier with my toothbrush and air-flosser. I have regained my confidence and my teeth feel cleaner and look whiter.