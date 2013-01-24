Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
  Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

    HX8491/03
    Overall rating / 5

    Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

    For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.** See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: $549.99

      Always read the label, if symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

      Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

      Designed for inconsistent flossers

      • w/DiamondClean toothbrush
      • w/ 1 nozzle & 1 brush head
      • Glass charger, travel case
      Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

      Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

      An easy way to start a healthy habit

      An easy way to start a healthy habit

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

      Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

      Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

      Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

      Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

      With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, cleaning your entire mouth takes less than 60 seconds a day. Simply select your burst frequency (single, double or triple), and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

      High performance nozzle

      High performance nozzle

      The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

      Triple burst customizable settings

      Triple burst customizable settings

      AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

      DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
        1
        AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
        1
        Handle
        1 DiamondClean
        Brush heads
        1 DiamondClean standard
        Glass charger
        1
        Travel case
        USB travel charger
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Polish
        Brighten and polish your teeth
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        White
        Removes surface stains

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 99.9% plaque**
        Health benefits
        • Cleans entire mouth in 60 sec
        • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
        Customizable settings
        • Auto-burst or manual burst
        • Single/double/triple burst***
        For best results
        Change nozzle every 6 months
        Clinically proven results
        • As effective as floss
        • for gum health improvement
        • for plaque reduction
        • for reducing gum bleeding
        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth 2X better*

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Battery indicator
        Handle LEDs show charge level
        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Battery Life
        1-3 weeks*****

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Charge time
        24 hours to full charge

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

        * Suggested retail price

            • or your money back
            • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
            • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
            • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
            • * * * * depending on burst setting used

