2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8491/03
Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**
w/DiamondClean toothbrush
w/ 1 nozzle & 1 brush head
Glass charger, travel case
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
3.7
of 5
31
Reviews
Pollyparrot
05/02/2025
New Zealand
Love the squirt action
I use it every day three times to clean under my bridges - wouldn't be without it. Now it has stopped working and out of warranty. Please Philips why are they not available anymore?
Pros
Only way to clean under bridges
Cons
Not available anymore
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2023-02-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2023-02-04
A Fan
29/09/2020
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Effective
Feels like you have just been to the dental heigeinist when you use this brush
Pros
So effective
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2020-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Date of Use 2020-08-29
Baytrees
29/01/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
WELL CLEANED TEETH
The Airfloss alone does an exceptional job of cleaning around the teeth in addition to its job of cleaning between the teeth. You need a towel around your neck to catch the splashing, though, and don't stand in front of a mirror ot you'll splash all over it. The Diamond cleaner does a really good job of brushing the teeth clean too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
or your money back
when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
* From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
* *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
* * * depending on burst setting used