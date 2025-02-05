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Discontinued

Philips SonicareAirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

HX8491/03

3.7

| (31) Reviews

Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**

See all benefits

Designed for inconsistent flossers

Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

  • w/DiamondClean toothbrush

  • w/ 1 nozzle & 1 brush head

  • Glass charger, travel case

Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

Engineered to maximize sonic motion

Engineered to maximize sonic motion

Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

31

Reviews

05/02/2025

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love the squirt action

I use it every day three times to clean under my bridges - wouldn't be without it. Now it has stopped working and out of warranty. Please Philips why are they not available anymore?

Pros

Only way to clean under bridges

Cons

Not available anymore

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2023-02-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2023-02-04

29/09/2020

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Effective

Feels like you have just been to the dental heigeinist when you use this brush

Pros

So effective

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2020-08-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8491/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Date of Use 2020-08-29

29/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

WELL CLEANED TEETH

The Airfloss alone does an exceptional job of cleaning around the teeth in addition to its job of cleaning between the teeth. You need a towel around your neck to catch the splashing, though, and don't stand in front of a mirror ot you'll splash all over it. The Diamond cleaner does a really good job of brushing the teeth clean too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8391/02 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. or your money back

  2. when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.

  3. * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary

  4. * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.

  5. * * * depending on burst setting used