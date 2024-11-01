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  • A triple burst of better gingival health A triple burst of better gingival health A triple burst of better gingival health

    Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial

    HX8341/01

    A triple burst of better gingival health

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is clinically proven as effective as floss in improving gingival health.* In fact, up to 97% of inconsistent flossers who tried AirFloss Pro/Ultra showed improved gum health.*

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    Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial

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    See all AirFloss Pro/Ultra

    A triple burst of better gingival health

    Efficacy meets compliance for infrequent flossers

    • 1 nozzle
    Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

    Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

    AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

    Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

    Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

    Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

    Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

    With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, patients can clean their entire mouth in less than 60 seconds a day. Patients simply select their desired burst frequency (single, double or triple) and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

    Fresh and clean with mouthwash

    Fresh and clean with mouthwash

    Patients can use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    Helps prevent cavities between teeth

    By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between patients' teeth.

    High performance nozzle

    High performance nozzle

    The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

    Triple burst customizable settings

    Triple burst customizable settings

    AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your patient's liking with single, double, or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Charge time
      24 hours to full charge

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Gray

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Handle LEDs show charge level
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery Life
      1-3 weeks*****
      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
      1
      AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      • Cleans entire mouth in 60 sec
      • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
      Performance
      Removes up to 99.9% plaque**
      Clinically proven results
      • As effective as floss
      • for gum health improvement
      • for reducing gum bleeding
      • for plaque reduction
      Customizable settings
      • Auto-burst or manual burst
      • Single/double/triple burst***
      For best results
      Change nozzle every 6 months

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    • When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq.
    • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
    • * * * * depending on burst setting used

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