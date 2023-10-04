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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    OneBlade 360 Face

    QP2734/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    The new OneBlade 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly than ever. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

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    Suggested retail price: $109.99

    OneBlade 360 Face

    Similar products

    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge, shave
    • 360 blade
    • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

    Innovative 360 Blade

    Innovative 360 Blade

    The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.

    5-in-1 adjustable comb

    5-in-1 adjustable comb

    Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

    Shave it off

    Shave it off

    OneBlade doesn't shave as close as traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Charge anytime, anywhere

    Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use** to keep that fresh feel. When the eject icon will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

    Fully waterproof

    Fully waterproof

    OneBlade is fully waterproof, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    Long lasting battery

    Long lasting battery

    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 4 hour charge.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      • 360 Blade
      Trimming system
      • Contour-following technology
      • 360 Blade

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protection cap
      Comb
      5-in-1 adjustable comb

    • Power

      Charging
      4 hours full charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Max power consumption
      1  W
      Adaptor type
      USB-A
      USB-A
      Yes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Lime green, charcoal grey

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • Replace every 4 months**
      • QP210, QP220, QP230
      • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      USB-A charging
      Power adapter not included

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    Accessories

    * Suggested retail price

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    Reviews

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    • Vs predecessor QP210
    • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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