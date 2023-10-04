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  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly* Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
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    OneBlade Pro 360 Face

    QP6531/15

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

    The new OneBlade Pro 360 trims, edges and shaves any length of hair, more effortlessly. Easily shave & trim, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer* passes. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $179.99

    OneBlade Pro 360 Face

    Similar products

    See all OneBlade Face

    Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
    • 12-length precision comb
    • Wet & Dry use
    • Battery indicator
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips - makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

    12-length precision comb

    12-length precision comb

    Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 12 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

    Edge it up

    Edge it up

    Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    Dual-sided blade: designed for precision and control

    OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use** to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

    Fully waterproof

    Fully waterproof

    OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

    90 min Li-Ion battery

    90 min Li-Ion battery

    Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

    LED light shows battery status

    LED light shows battery status

    Be sure that your OneBlade is always ready to go by checking the battery indicator. It alerts you while in-use when your battery is low, and indicates charging progress when plugged in.

    Innovative 360 blade

    Innovative 360 Blade moves in all directions and adjusts to every curve of your face to maintain constant skin contact, while enabling control at all times. Easily trim & shave, even the most difficult to reach areas with fewer passes and greater comfort*.

    Shave it off

    OneBlade doesnt shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Trimming & shaving performance

      Shaving system
      • Contour-following technology
      • Dual protection system
      • 360 Blade
      Trimming system
      Contour-following technology

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protection cap
      Comb
      12-length comb (0.5 - 9 mm)

    • Power

      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Run time
      90 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • QP210, QP220, QP230
      • QP610, QP620, QP410, QP420
      • Replace every 4 months**
      2-year warranty
      2-year warranty on the handle

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Display
      3 LED battery indicator
      Rechargeable
      Yes

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    • Vs its predecessor while shaving
    • *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

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