SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Our specially-designed GentlePrecision blade system protects your skin while cutting extremely close on long, short and flat-lying hairs. The first blade raises each hair up and away from the skin while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
Sensitive shave
Shaver series 7000
$499.99*
S7310/12
|
Comfortable shave
Shaver series 9000
$549.99*
S9111/26
|
Protective shave
Shaver series 5000
$349.99*
S5380/26
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
HQ200/03
RQ12/61
SH50/51