Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Sensitive shave

The shaver for a sensitive skin

S9000 series

Ultimate closeness & comfort

Series 9000 $399.95 - $649.95
S7000 series

Reducing skin irritation

Series 7000 $499.95-$539.95
S5000 series

Less nicks and cuts

Series 5000 $499.95

The shaver for a sensitive skin

S9000 series
S7000 series
S5000 series
Series 9000
Series 7000
Series 5000

Ultimate closeness & comfort

9000 series

Reducing skin irritation

7000 series

Less nicks and cuts

5000 series

Philips’ #1 shaver for sensitive skin 

S7310/12

Be the first to review this item

GentlePrecision Blade icon
GentlePrecision Blade
5-direction shaver heads icon
5-direction shaver heads
Comfort rings icon
Comfort rings
Co-developed with dermatologists and proven to reduce skin irritation whilst shaving. 75% razor blade users agree*. The Comfort Rings have a unique coating which enables the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Reduces skin irritation, redness and razor burns giving you a comfortable shave every day.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $499.99
S7310/12

Philips’ #1 shaver for sensitive skin

S7310/12

Be the first to review this item

GentlePrecision Blade icon
GentlePrecision Blade
5-direction shaver heads icon
5-direction shaver heads
comfort-rings-icon
Comfort rings

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $499.99
S7310/12
Co-developed with dermatologists and proven to reduce skin irritation whilst shaving. 75% razor blade users agree*. The Comfort Rings have a unique coating which enables the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Reduces skin irritation, redness and razor burns giving you a comfortable shave every day. 
GentlePrecision Blade System
GentlePrecision Blade System icon

Gently does it for a close, sensitive shave


GentlePrecision Blade System  

Our specially-designed GentlePrecision blade system protects your skin while cutting extremely close on long, short and flat-lying hairs. The first blade raises each hair up and away from the skin while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

 
5-directional DynamicFlex heads
5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

Effortlessly flexible


5-directional DynamicFlex Heads

5-directional DynamicFlex Heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
Comfort rings
Comfort rings icon

It's all about your comfort


Comfort rings

Our research shows that the main cause of shaving irritation is friction. Our Comfort Rings contain a unique anti-friction coating, which creates a soft, low resistance surface. This allows the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face and is proven to reduce irritation, redness and razor burn.

Be the first to review this item

What's in the box?

    • SmartClen System PLUS

      SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
    • Precision trimmer
      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $499.99
    no 1
    Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand*

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data.
    iF Design Award 2015
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
    green logo
    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

    Compare shaver S7310 with our other great shavers

    Shaver series 7000

    Sensitive shave

    Shaver series 7000

    $499.99*
    S7310/12
    Compare features
    Shaver series 9000

    Comfortable shave

    Shaver series 9000

    $549.99*
    S9111/26
    Compare features
    Shaver series 5000

    Protective shave

    Shaver series 5000

    $349.99*
    S5380/26
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Comfort rings for less friction
    • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
    • Skin Protection System

    Cutting system
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 8 directional movements
    • 3 speed setting
    • 27 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting

    Ease of use
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED display
    • Personal comfort settings
    • Aquatec Use wet & dry
    • Digital
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED display

    Battery
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

    Included accessories
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • Travel pouch
    • SmartClick beard styler
    • Travel pouch
    • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    * Suggested retail price

    Looking for another shaver?

    S9000 series
    Series 9000
    $499.95-$599.95
    S7000 series
    Series 7000
    $499.95-$539.95
    S5000 series
    Series 5000
    $499,95
    All other shavers

    Shaver accessories

    Explore our other male grooming products

     OneBlade

     Style

     Hair

     Body

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Support

    phone
    Call us: 1300 363 391
    mail
    Chat 24/7
    twitter
    Chat 24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare