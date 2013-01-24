Home
Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.

Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.
Create the precise and symmetric style you want


Laser Guidance

Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face.
Select the length you want


17 Lock-in Length Settings

Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.4 - 7mm with 0.2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.
Keep your trimmer clean


100% Waterproof  

To clean, simply rinse the water-resistant trimmer under the tap.

What’s in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Beard comb
      • Stubble comb
      • Travel pouch

    Compare beard trimmer BT9295 with our other great beard trimmers

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    Laser guided precision

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    $199.95*
    BT9295/32
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Integrated vacuum trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    $169.99*
    BT7201/15
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Effortless even trim

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    $189.99*
    BT5205/16
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Laser guidance system
    • Integrated vacuum system
    • Innovative Lift & Trim system

    Cutting system
    • Dual sided stainless steel for precision trimming
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm

    Ease of use
    • 100% waterproof
    • LED display battery indicator
    • Washable attachments
    • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator

    Battery
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour

    Included accessories
    • Beard comb
    • Stubble comb
    • Travel Pouch
    • Precision trimmer
    • Beard comb
    • Beard Comb

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price

