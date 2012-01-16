Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Microwave steam sterilizer
    Avent Microwave steam sterilizer

    SCF282/01

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 2 minutes
    • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
    • Fits most microwaves
    Overall rating / 5
    $79.99*
    Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser
    Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

    SCF285/02

    • Electric Steriliser
    • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
    • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
    • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
    Overall rating / 5
    $209.99*
    Avent Bottle warmer on the go
    Avent Bottle warmer on the go

    SCF256/00

    • Warms milk on the go
    • Warms quickly
    • Protective beaker lid
    • Warms baby food too
    Overall rating / 5
    $56.99*
    Avent Fast bottle warmer
    Avent Fast bottle warmer

    SCF355/00

    • Warms evenly, no hotspots
    • Warms quickly
    • Gentle defrosting
    • Warms baby food too
    Overall rating 3.8/ 5
    (141)
    $114.99*
