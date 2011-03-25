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  • The easiest way to sterilise The easiest way to sterilise The easiest way to sterilise

    Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

    SCF285/02

    Overall rating / 5
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    The easiest way to sterilise

    Our new Philips Avent electric steam steriliser has been designed to make sterilising as simple as possible. With adjustable size, it takes up less kitchen space and the baskets fit both wide and narrow neck bottles.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $209.99

    Philips Avent 3-in-1 Electric Steam Steriliser

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    See all Baby bottle sterilizers

    The easiest way to sterilise

    Adjustable steriliser, saves kitchen space

    • Electric Steriliser
    • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
    • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
    • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
    3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

    3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

    The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

    Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

    Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

    The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

    Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

    Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

    The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

    Fast cycle and auto shut off function

    Fast cycle and auto shut off function

    The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

    Spacious design

    Spacious design

    Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

    Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

    Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

    With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

    Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

    The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      50-60Hz
      Power consumption
      650  W
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
      Weight
      1.5  kg

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Turkey

    • Material

      Polypropylene
      Yes

    • What is included

      Newborn pacifier
      1  pcs
      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Electric steam sterilizer
      1 pcs
      Classic Bottle 4oz
      1  pcs

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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