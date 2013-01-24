Microwave steam sterilizer ready in just 2 minutes

The microwave steam sterilizer can be used to sterilize baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.