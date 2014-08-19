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  • Warms anywhere, anytime Warms anywhere, anytime Warms anywhere, anytime

    Philips Avent Bottle warmer on the go

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    Overall rating / 5
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    Warms anywhere, anytime

    For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: $56.99

    Philips Avent Bottle warmer on the go

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    See all Baby bottle warmers

    Warms anywhere, anytime

    • Warms milk on the go
    • Warms quickly
    • Protective beaker lid
    • Warms baby food too
    Warm baby bottles in just 2.5 minutes

    Warm baby bottles in just 2.5 minutes

    The bottle warmer can warm 6oz milk in just 2.5 minutes*.

    Easy pouring lid

    Easy pouring lid

    The easy pouring lid is designed for no spills on the go. It has clear open and close positions and is easy to clean.

    Protective beaker lid

    Protective beaker lid

    The protective lid on the beaker keeps the baby bottle safely inside to ensure fast, safe warming.

    Warming reference guide

    Warming reference guide

    On the beaker a warming reference guide is included, which indicates for all Philips Avent bottle sizes how long they should be warmed, depending on the temperature of the milk.

    Warms multiple feeds

    Warms multiple feeds

    Heat up multiple bottles with hot water from one pre-filled thermal flask (500 ml).

    Thermal bottle warming for warm mik on the go

    No power needed. This is the bottle warmer that you can take anywhere with you. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and can be used to warm multiple bottles.

    Easy to use

    Simply place the bottle in the beaker, pop open the pouring lid of the pre-filled thermos flask and pour the hot water into the beaker. Screw the lid on the beaker for fast, easy and safe baby bottle warming.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

    The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Material

      Product Material
      stainless steel (flask), PP (beaker and protective lid), PP/ABS (pouring lid)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions
      200xø104.36  mm
      Retail pack dimensions
      105*105*207 mm

    • Country of origin

      Produced in
      China

    • What is included

      Bottle warmer
      1  pcs

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    • In case of a 180 ml (6 oz) bottle with a temperature of 20ºC
    • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

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