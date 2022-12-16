Philips Massage
Relax, recover, revive
At Philips we understand that every individual is unique. That is why we provide tailored solutions to offer you the best experience. Our personal massagers are made of premium materials and their upgraded designs have been developed to address the shortcomings of existing products on the market.
Ultimate power, ultimate sports relaxation
Compact and powerful, relax at anytime
Hands-free and beating massage Powerful and ultra silent
SuperDynamic all-metal powersystems provide maximum thrust. In combination with high amplitudes, our massage guns reach deep into the muscle. Professional accessories
can satisfy all sports recovery and daily relaxation purposes. The professional titanium head is popular with physiotherapists. It enables the massage gun to reach deep into the muscles. 42 oC hot compress
Can heat up the massaged area to promote blood circulation, help eliminate swelling and relieve muscle soreness and pain. 3D massage nodes
simulate a real person's pushing, pulling and kneading massage techniques to deeply soothe muscles and eliminate fatigue Premium materials
support a luxurious look and feel Powerful motors
will help you to beat your tiredness and regain vitality
Personal massagers that are best for you Perfect for sport warm up and recovery
With a powerful dynamic system, our massage guns provide an amazing power output and with the massage depth(amplitude) on offer, they are perfect for sport warm up and recovery At home or at work
Our personal massagers are compact and made of premium materials, ideal to take them with you supporting a relaxation therapy at home, work or while travelling.
Which personal massager is best for you?
PPM7521BK/79
12mm deep muscle impact 15kg strong power output Smart intensity feedback 6 full size massage heads, including Titanium and PU rubber Aluminium housing (980 grams only, incl battery)
PPM7501DG/79
Structural strength in aluminium body 8mm deep muscle impact 10kg power output 6 professional massage heads, including Titanium and PU rubber 317 grams only
PPM7302PK/79
Hot compress Multiple massage frequencies 4 gentle massage heads, including facial 5kg power output, 6mm amplitude Small and beautiful, 290 grams only
PPM4501GY/79
Multi-node floating massage Thermostatically hot compress One-key control
PPM4311GN/79
3D rotating massage nodes Hot compress 42±3 °C Rechargeable / portable Long lasting Lithium Battery Power One-key control
PPM3321GY/79
11 massage techniques 65W operating power 42°C hot compress Leather-like fabric 1.8m power cable
Product warranty 2 year product warranty from date of purchase
