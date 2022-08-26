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    Back massager

    PPM4501GY/79

    Overall rating / 5
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    Large area massage

    The back massager uses up to 12 floating massage nodes. The massage range covers both the waist and back, so you can instantly get a relaxing experience of the whole back.

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    Back massager

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    Large area massage

    3D floating massage nodes with hot compress

    • Multi-node floating massage
    • Thermostatically hot compress
    • One-key control

    Multi-node massage relax both the upper and lower back

    Up to 12 massage nodes are arranged on both the left and right side. A large area rotation can cover the back to massage all parts precisely.

    Promote blood circulation and muscle relaxation

    42 degrees (±3 degrees) hot compress thermostatically. While the massage nodes are kneading and massaging, it can also heat the massaged area to accelerate blood circulation, eliminate swelling and pain, and relieve muscle soreness.

    Imitate human massage skill, enjoy a comfortable experience

    Use 3D stereo massage nodes, which are different from ordinary 2D flat massage nodes. It can simulate real person's pushing, pulling and kneading massage techniques to deeply soothe muscles and eliminate fatigue.

    Comfortable fit to curved surface for complete massage

    In-depth study of the human body curve in order to make the massager more compliant with the body and achieve a purer massage experience.

    Innovative floating massage

    Design of floating massage nodes provides protection. When the body is close to the massager, it will stretch back and forth to avoid damage caused by squeezing the body tissues.

    One-key control, easy to use

    Make hard things simple: complete all the functional procedures with one touch.

    Timed massage to avoid overuse

    15 minutes preset massage function to prevent damage caused by excessive massage or hot compress

    Personalized massage settings with 4 modes

    Experience in four different modes

    Color status indicator: clear and easy to understand

    Buttons and massage heads are equipped with colored status lights. Orange light indicates heated mode while blue light indicates no heat.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Heating Type
      Heating light
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      422×164×470  mm
      Power supply
      Adapter (IN100-240V OUT12V)
      Color
      Grey
      Main materials
      • Mesh cloth
      • Poly urethane

    • Main parameters

      Rated voltage
      12V
      Rated Power
      24  W
      Temperature of heating
      42±3  °C
      Auto shut-off time
      15mins
      Cord length of adapter
      1.8m

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Service

      Warranty period
      2 years

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