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Discontinued

Recovery & RelaxationWireless Back Massager

PPM4311GN/79

5

| (3) Reviews

Enjoy a deep relaxation anytime, anywhere

Beautiful in appearance. Supporting the use of different methods to massage different parts of the body. It soothes muscles, promotes blood circulation, and gives you a deep relaxation experience by kneading and heating of two 3D nodes.

See all benefits

Ideal for home, office, travel

Enjoy a deep relaxation anytime, anywhere

  • 3D rotating massage nodes

  • Hot compress 42±3 °C

  • Rechargeable / portable

  • Long lasting Lithium Battery Power

  • One-key control

3D massage provides a comfortable experience

Using two 3D massage nodes, you can simulate the massage action of manually pressing, pushing and kneading for a more thorough massage.

Select the modes to meet different needs

There are 4 modes available: clockwise kneading, counterclockwise kneading, clockwise heating kneading and counterclockwise heating kneading. Various modes can meet for the relaxation needs of different parts of body at any time. You can easily enjoy favorite massage experience.

Heating helps promote blood circulation and relax muscles

When kneading, apply a constant temperature at about 42 degrees to promote blood circulation, relieve pain and relax muscles.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2
1

19/04/2023

Australia

Australia

Best massager

Love this so much as it ease my back feel so relaxed after using it. Would highly recommend this to everyone get yours ASAP the Phillips Mini Back massager ♥️

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager

20/01/2023

Australia

Australia

Love the cordless

Love the cordless to bring it everywhere in the house MDP move freely on the body, even my kid can help me out pointing at my sore spot.

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager

01/12/2022

Australia

Australia

WFH - this is your answer!

Absolutely loved this massager. It is so effective. Came in with 3 settings. Circle,anti-circle and round massage. The product is so handy and gives relief to neck and back stiffness in 10 minutes. Easy to carry and light weight. Highly recommended! Great for the hybrid work life these days

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4311GN Wireless Back Massager

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