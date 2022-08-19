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    Recovery & Relaxation Gentle Mini Massager with Hot Compress

    PPM7302PK/79

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact

    Beautiful recovery & relaxation tool, offering various gentle modes and massage accessories. Hot compress is available to promote blood circulation and enhance the massage effect. Small and exquisite, easy to carry around.

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    Recovery & Relaxation Gentle Mini Massager with Hot Compress

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    See all Personal massagers

    Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact

    Small and exquisite, easy to carry around

    • Hot compress
    • Multiple massage frequencies
    • 4 gentle massage heads, including facial
    • 5kg power output, 6mm amplitude
    • Small and beautiful, 290 grams only

    Thermostatically hot compress

    Hot compress can promote blood circulation, effectively relieving muscle tension and supporting pain relief. Feel more relaxed, relieving the fatigue of the day. Supporting simultaneous massage and hot compress functions.

    Gentle massage accessories

    Soft and soothing. The included massage accessories have been carefully designed, offering a buffering role to avoid direct force acting on the body. Skin-friendly materials, soft and non-allergenic. Easy to attach, detach and clean.

    Lightweight and easy to carry around

    37mm diameter grip, compact ergonomic design. The weight of the whole device is only 290g. You can easily grasp it with one hand, click and use. Easy to store and carry with you all day long.

    Skin-friendly touch

    The rubber coating offers a comfortable grip and provides an excellent touch.

    Smart automation supporting a gentle massage

    Innovative AI chip algorithm, customised frequency curve and automatic frequency switching are responsible for massage modes that can also be used on sensitive parts. Effectively removing fatigue anywhere.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      134×74×38  mm
      Color
      Pink
      Net weight
      262g

    • Main parameters

      Working voltage
      7.4V
      Massage amplitude
      6mm
      Working power
      15W
      Massage frequency
      1600Hz-2800Hz
      Maximum thrust
      5kg
      Battery
      1300mAh
      Charging current
      1.5A
      Charging port
      Type-C
      Charging voltage
      5V

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Service

      Warranty period
      2 years

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