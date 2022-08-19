PPM7302PK/79
Massage and hot compress for ultimate impact
Beautiful recovery & relaxation tool, offering various gentle modes and massage accessories. Hot compress is available to promote blood circulation and enhance the massage effect. Small and exquisite, easy to carry around.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hot compress can promote blood circulation, effectively relieving muscle tension and supporting pain relief. Feel more relaxed, relieving the fatigue of the day. Supporting simultaneous massage and hot compress functions.
Soft and soothing. The included massage accessories have been carefully designed, offering a buffering role to avoid direct force acting on the body. Skin-friendly materials, soft and non-allergenic. Easy to attach, detach and clean.
37mm diameter grip, compact ergonomic design. The weight of the whole device is only 290g. You can easily grasp it with one hand, click and use. Easy to store and carry with you all day long.
The rubber coating offers a comfortable grip and provides an excellent touch.
Innovative AI chip algorithm, customised frequency curve and automatic frequency switching are responsible for massage modes that can also be used on sensitive parts. Effectively removing fatigue anywhere.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.