Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Register

Subscribe to our newsletter

    Bagged vacuum cleaners

    Bag vacuum cleaner

    Full performance.

    For a deep clean

    • AirflowMax for stronger suction power
    • Allergy-friendly superior air filtration
    • Hygienic dust disposal
    Discover more

    Bagless vacuum cleaners

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Full performance.

    Easy dust disposal.

    • PowerCyclone for highly efficient air-dust separation and cleaning results 
    • Easy and clean to empty with NanoClean technology
    Discover more

    Cordless sticks vacuums

    Cordless stick cleaners
    Handy wet and dry cleaning
    • PowerCyclone for efficient air-dust separation  
    • Integrated mopping function for wet cleaning
    • Move freely, without cords
    Discover more

    Bags, Filters & nozzles

    Vacuum cleaner accessories
    Original Philips accessories
     
    • Vacuum cleaner bags and filters
    • Original replacement parts
    • Designed for maximum performance
    Discover more

    Steam cleaners

    Steam cleaner

    Full performance.

    The power of steam

    • Uses steam to deep clean
    • No need to add detergents
    • Designed for all hard floors
    Discover more

    Find parts and accessories for your specific vacuum cleaner

    To find vacuum bags, air filters, nozzles and spare parts for your Philips vacuum cleaner, please enter the model number:

    Your search didn't give back any results. Please start typing and select the accessory from the list

      Search
      Where can I find my model number?

      Finding your model number

      Each product has a unique model number.A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box

      Look inside the product

      Look on the product

      Look on the manual

      accessories