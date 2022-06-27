Search terms

Philips Lumea IPL 9000 device
509 reviews

Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

Cordless ease, personalized treatment with SenseIQ

Suggested retail price

$1,549.99
This product is discontinued
Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction¹

Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.

Save time and effort

Only 2x month

Treat only every 2 weeks for the first 4 treatments (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Gentle and comfortable

With SenseIQ Technology

SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

Extra convenience

With corded and cordless options

Use the device corded for a fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

For convenience with corded and cordless options

Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for a fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020³.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁴.

Lumea IPL 9000 Series
Disclaimers

¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini line, 67% on armpits
² When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
³ Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
* Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

