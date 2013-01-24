Home
Halogen

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

  • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
  • Original equipment at highest quality standards
  • 100 years of experience in Automotive
oe-seal

  • Feel safe, drive safe

     

    Our lighting solutions give you a precise beam of light with maximum output to ensure you and other road users are safe.

  • Drive with style

     

    Our lighting solutions will give you a more intense white or even blue color so you can stand out from the crowd.

  • Drive with care

     

    Our breakthrough technology provides you with more light and less energy consumption to help you save costs and additional replacements.

    DiamondVision

    Ultimate white 5000K light

    diamondvision package
    Available in:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

    Go to catalog
    Beam performance
    diamond vision beam performance
    Light color
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    diamond vision Light color
    Lifetime***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Diamondvision Lifetime
    Diamondvision comparison

    CrystalVision

    Bright white 4300K light
    crystalvision package
    Available in:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

    Go to catalog
    Beam performance
    crystal vision beam performance
    Light color
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    CrystalVision light color
    Lifetime***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Crystalvision Lifetime
    CrystalVision comparison

    WhiteVision Ultra

    Stylish white 4200K light
    whitevision ultra package
    Available in:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    Go to catalog
    Beam performance
    whitevision ultra performance
    Light color
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    whitevision ultra light color
    Lifetime***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Whitevision ultra Lifetime
    WhiteVision ultra comparison

    RacingVision

    Up to 150% brighter light*
    racingvision package
    Available in:

    H4, H7

    Go to catalog
    Beam performance
    racing vision beam performance
    Light color
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    RacingVision light color
    Lifetime***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    RacingVision lifetime
    racingvision comparison

    X-tremeVision G-force

    130% brighter light**
    x-tremevision g-force package
    Available in:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    Go to catalog
    Beam performance
    x-tremevision g-force performance
    Light color
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    x-tremevision g-force light color
    Lifetime***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    x-tremevision g-force lifetime
    X-tremeVision G-force comparison

    LongLife EcoVision

    Lifetime up to 3000 hours****
    longlife ecovision package
    Available in:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11

    Go to catalog
    Beam performance
    longlife ecovision performance
    Light color
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    Longlife ecovision light color
    Lifetime***
    0 h
    750 h
    3000 h
    Longlife ecovision lifetime
    longlife ecovision comparison

    Images for illustration purposes only
    *Compared to the ECE minimum legal standard

    **Up to

    ***Lifetime differs per type, indication for H7 only

    ****Lifetime differs per type, indication for H4 only

