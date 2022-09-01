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  • Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing

    Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard

    STE3170/80

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Easy, every day de-creasing

    Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser.

    See all benefits

    Stand Steamer 3000 Series With tilting StyleBoard

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Easy, every day de-creasing

    Tilting StyleBoard for better results

    • Tilting StyleBoard
    • 3 Steam settings
    • Pointed metal steam plate tip
    • 2000W power
    Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

    Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

    The tilting StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

    Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

    Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

    Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.

    MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

    MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

    Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.

    3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

    3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.

    Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

    Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

    Perfectly precise: Our innovative metal steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

    Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

    Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Slim design to store easily

    Slim design to store easily

    Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Stand Steamer
      Heat up time
      <1 minute
      Soleplate material
      Metal
      Calc management
      Descaling and cleaning - Easy Rinse
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      2 L
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      3 settings
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000 W
      Ready to use
      <1 minute
      Continuous steam rate
      40 g/min
      Voltage
      220-240 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      32x172x31 cm
      Power cord length
      1.8 m
      Hose cord length
      1.33 m
      Pole dimensions extended
      101 cm
      Ironing mat dimensions
      32.7 x 60.8 cm
      Board size (WxHxL)
      32x5x60 cm
      Cover size (WxHxL)
      33x5x61 cm
      Ironing surface
      60 cm
      Foam layer thickness
      5 mm
      Steamer head weight
      0.43 kg
      Board weight
      0.6781 kg
      Product Weight
      4.23 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      2.33 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Accessories

      StyleBoard
      Vertical & Tilting
      Board cover - Top layer
      100% cotton
      Easy steamer head holder
      Yes
      Adjustable pole(s)
      Yes
      MyEssence fragrance cap
      Yes
      Brush
      Yes
      Glove
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      PVC-free hose
      Yes
      Packaging
      100% recyclable
      User Manual
      85% recycled paper

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    • Tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time

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