If there’s a downside to finishing a meal with sticky date pudding, we can’t think of it. This lightly spiced, dessert classic is made in pressure cooker mode which cuts cooking time from over an hour to just six minutes!
Servings6,Preparation time15 minutes,Cooking time:6 minutes (excluding pressure building time)
Cream or vanilla ice-cream, icing sugar, blueberries to serve
Butterscotch sauce
2 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp cornflour
½ cup brown sugar
40g butter, chopped
1 ½ cups boiling water
Directions
1. Place the dates, bicarb and butter into a bowl, pour over ½ cup boiling water and stir to combine. Stand for 5 minutes or until dates soften.
2. Meanwhile, sift the flour and spices into a bowl. Add the brown sugar. Make a well in the centre.
3. Add the date mixture and the egg. Mix until combined. Grease the inner pot with canola cooking spray. Spread the batter into the base of the pot.
4. To make butterscotch sauce: combine the maple syrup and cornflour in a jug and mix to a paste. Add remaining ingredients and mix until combined. Pour the mixture onto the batter over the back of a spoon.
5. Close lid, select MANUAL program in PRESSURE COOKING, set time for 6 minutes. Press START.
6. When cooking is complete, turn pressure regulator to VENT to allow the pressure to release. Remove lid.
7. Serve straight from the pot and enjoy with cream or ice-cream and fresh blueberries. Sprinkle with icing sugar or drizzle with a little extra maple syrup if desired. Sauce will absorb into the pudding on standing. Cover and refrigerate any remaining portions and use within 2 days.
Chef’s tip: Pressure Cook: Set valve to “Seal” position.