If there’s a downside to finishing a meal with sticky date pudding, we can’t think of it. This lightly spiced, dessert classic is made in pressure cooker mode which cuts cooking time from over an hour to just six minutes!

Servings 6, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 6 minutes (excluding pressure building time)

Ingredients

Date pudding

1 cup (175g) pitted dates, roughly chopped

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

60g butter, chopped

½ cup boiling water

1 ½ cups (225g) self-raising flour

1 tsp ground ginger

¾ cup brown sugar 2 eggs, lightly beaten

Cream or vanilla ice-cream, icing sugar, blueberries to serve

Butterscotch sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp cornflour

½ cup brown sugar

40g butter, chopped

1 ½ cups boiling water

Directions