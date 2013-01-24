Packed full of vegetables, fruit and nuts, this carrot and pineapple cake is delicious for any occasion.

Servings 10-12, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 55 minutes (see Cook's note)

Ingredients

Carrot and pineapple cake

2 cups (300g) self-raising flour

3 tsp cinnamon

3 cups coarsely grated carrot

225g can pineapple pieces, drained, chopped

½ cup (50g) chopped walnuts

1 cup (220g) brown sugar 1 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Cream cheese frosting

250g cream cheese, at room temperature

50g butter, softened

2 tbsp pure icing sugar

Cinnamon sugar, to decorate

Directions