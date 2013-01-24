Baked vanilla cheesecake

A biscuity base topped with creamy, vanilla-infused cheesecake. This version is made using the pressure cooker mode which makes for a perfectly moist dessert.
Servings 8, Preparation time 15 mins., Cooking time: 20 minutes (excluding pressure building time). Chilling time: 4 hours or overnight
Ingredients
- 150g butter digestive or plain sweet biscuits, crushed
- 75g butter, melted, cooled
- 250g cream cheese, at room temperature
- ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
- 3 tsp cornflour
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 tsp vanilla bean extract
- Fresh berries, icing sugar and double thick cream, to serve
Directions
- 1. Grease and line the base of a 20cm deep-sided loose bottom round cake pan (see Cook’s note) with baking paper. Combine the crushed biscuits and butter. Press firmly into the base and a little way up the sides of prepared pan.
- 2. Beat the cream cheese, condensed milk and cornflour until smooth. Add the sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Beat until combined. Pour into the crumb crust.
- 3. Place the rack provided into the inner pot and add 1 cup of water to the cooker. Take two long strips of foil and fold each in half lengthways and then fold in half again. Lay them in a cross on a work surface. Place the cake pan on top and bring the foil strips up the sides of the pan to make a foil sling.
- 4. Lift the cake pan into the pot. The foil sling makes the cheesecake easier to remove from the pot after cooking.
- 5. Close lid, select MANUAL program in PRESSURE COOKING, set time for 20 minutes. Press START.
- 6. When cooking is complete, allow the pot to stand for 10 minutes or until the floating valve has dropped. Turn pressure regulator to VENT. Remove lid.
- 7. Using heat-proof mitts, remove the cheesecake and place on the bench, discard the foil strips. Cool for 30 minutes, then chill for 4 hours or overnight.
- 8. To serve, carefully remove the cheesecake from the cake pan. Top with berries and dust with icing sugar. Serve with double thick cream. Cover and refrigerate any remaining portions and use within 3 days.