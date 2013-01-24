Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Garment Steamers
Hand held

Standing

    Revive delicate clothes with steam

    Advanced standing steamers

    ClearTouch Air
    Garment steamer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — even the most delicate silk — with powerful steam. Our innovative AirStretch technology uses gentle suction to stretch fabric flat for better results with every stroke.   
    GC568/69 Philips ClearTouch Air Garment Steame
    AirStretch technology
    AirStretch technology for better results in one go.
    Powerful steam
    Powerful steam for crisp, professional results.
    Hang&Lock to keep clothes in place when you steam
    Hang&Lock to keep clothes in place while you steam.
    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk
    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $349.99

    Why a standing steamer?

    A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

    What do other users say

    Be the first to review this item

    Deep-penetrating steam

    AirStretch makes steaming easier

     

    Using adjustable suction, our innovative AirStretch technology gently stretches fabric and holds it close to the steam plate — for deeper penetration and quicker results with one hand.
    Powerful steam

    Powerful steam

     

    2000 watt power provides 40 g/min of penetrating steam to tackle wrinkles and creases quickly.
    Hang & Lock for steadiness

    Hang & Lock for steadiness

     

     

    Hang & Lock holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

     
    Safe on all fabrics

    Safe on all fabrics

     

    The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

    Find the best garment steamer for you

    Steam&Go 2-in-1

    Steam&Go

    Steam&Go 2-in-1

    $199.99*
    Handheld garment steamer
    Compare with current
    DailyTouch

    Steam&Go 2-in-1

    DailyTouch

    $249.99*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare with current
    ClearTouch Air

    StyleTouch Pure

    ClearTouch Air

    $349.99*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare with current

    Wattage
    • 1200W
    • 1600W
    • 2000W

    Heat Up Time
    • Horizontal- up to 90sec
    • Vertical- up ro 45 sec
    • up to 1 min
    • up to 1 min

    Continuous Steam
    • 24g/min
    • 33g/min
    • 40g/min

    Variable Steam
    • Continuous Steam
    • High/low
    • 3 settings

    Steam Duration
    • up to 5 mins
    • up to 45 mins
    • up to 60mins

    Water Tank Capacity
    • Detachable
    • 60ml
    • 1.4L
    • Removable
    • 1.2L
    • Removable

    Telescopic Pole
    • -
    • V
    • V

    Steam Hose Length
    • -
    • 1.4m
    • 1.3m

    Key Features
    • 1. SmartFlow heated soleplate.
    • 2. Horizontal and vertical steam.
    • -
    • 1.Unique hang & lock
    • 2. AirStretch technology
    • 3. SmartFlow steam plate
    • 4. XL steam plate

    Brush
    • V
    • V
    • -

    Storage Pouch
    • V
    • -
    • -

    Protection gloves
    • -
    • V
    • V

    Pleat maker / Crease attachment
    • -
    • V
    • V

    Built-in hanger
    • -
    • V
    • -
    * Suggested retail price

    Buy ClearTouch Air

    GC568/69 Philips ClearTouch Air Garment Steame
    GC568/69 Philips ClearTouch Air Garment Steame

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $349.99

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $249.99