Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Garment Steamers
Hand held

Standing

    The easy way to look your best every day

    StyleTouch Pure

    Handheld garment steamer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    The powerful StyleTouch Pure refreshes any garment effortlessly — no ironing board required. It’s safe to use on even the most delicate fabrics, with a brush attachment for deeper steam penetration on thicker clothing. 
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
    check-symbol
    Our most powerful handheld clothes steamer*
    check-symbol
    Works both vertically and horizontally for effortless results
    check-symbol
    Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.99

    Why a steamer?

    A clothes steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.

    What do other users say

    Be the first to review this item

    How to steam your clothes

     

    New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

      How to steam your clothes

       

      New to steaming? It’s easy and fast. And with a few tips from the experts, you’ll be steaming your clothes with ease. From silk to cashmere – from jackets to pleats.

        Powerful handheld steamer

        The most powerful handheld steamer*

         

        A strong, continuous flow of steam penetrates deeply, to remove creases effortlessly. StyleTouch Pure generates more steam than other handheld steamers — with an output of up to 30 g/min.

        *Measurement is done using a sequence of 10 seconds steaming, 15 seconds resting in the course of 150 seconds.

        Vertical and horizontal steaming

        Vertical and horizontal steaming

         

        Hold StyleTouch Pure upright to steam hanging clothes with ease. For cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, simply lay your garment on any flat surface. Then tip the steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, no drips, no loss of steam.

        The first handheld with Quick Calc release

        The first handheld with Quick Calc Release

         

        Descaling is key to long, reliable performance. Our innovative PureSteam technology stops scale from taking hold — with Quick Calc Release for easy disposal. 

        See how it works

        Find the best garment steamer for you

        Steam&Go 2-in-1

        Steam&Go

        Steam&Go 2-in-1

        $199.99*
        Handheld garment steamer
        Compare with current
        DailyTouch

        Steam&Go 2-in-1

        DailyTouch

        $249.99*
        Garment Steamer
        Compare with current
        ClearTouch Air

        StyleTouch Pure

        ClearTouch Air

        $349.99*
        Garment Steamer
        Compare with current

        Wattage
        • 1200W
        • 1600W
        • 2000W

        Heat Up Time
        • Horizontal- up to 90sec
        • Vertical- up ro 45 sec
        • up to 1 min
        • up to 1 min

        Continuous Steam
        • 24g/min
        • 33g/min
        • 40g/min

        Variable Steam
        • Continuous Steam
        • High/low
        • 3 settings

        Steam Duration
        • up to 5 mins
        • up to 45 mins
        • up to 60mins

        Water Tank Capacity
        • Detachable
        • 60ml
        • 1.4L
        • Removable
        • 1.2L
        • Removable

        Telescopic Pole
        • -
        • V
        • V

        Steam Hose Length
        • -
        • 1.4m
        • 1.3m

        Key Features
        • 1. SmartFlow heated soleplate.
        • 2. Horizontal and vertical steam.
        • -
        • 1.Unique hang & lock
        • 2. AirStretch technology
        • 3. SmartFlow steam plate
        • 4. XL steam plate

        Brush
        • V
        • V
        • -

        Storage Pouch
        • V
        • -
        • -

        Protection gloves
        • -
        • V
        • V

        Pleat maker / Crease attachment
        • -
        • V
        • V

        Built-in hanger
        • -
        • V
        • -
        * Suggested retail price

        Buy StyleTouch Pure

        GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
        check-symbol
        The most powerful handheld clothes steamer*
        check-symbol
        Works both vertically and horizontally
        check-symbol
        Now with Quick Calc Release for easy descaling
        check-symbol
        Safe on delicate fabrics and tricky to iron clothes
        check-symbol
        No ironing board needed

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Suggested retail price: $199.99