DailyTouch

Garment Steamer

GC506/30
  • Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day
    Crease free clothes every day

    The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head. See all benefits

      Crease free clothes every day

      With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

      • 1600 W
      • Adjustable pole with hanger
      • 2 steam levels
      • Pleat maker, glove
      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      2 steam levels

      2 steam levels

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      XL steam plate for quick results

      XL steam plate for quick results

      The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Adjustable pole

      Adjustable pole

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Large detachable water tank

      Large detachable water tank

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

      Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1600  W
        Continuous steam output
        33  g/min
        Steam output control
        2 settings
        XL steam plate
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Detachable water tank
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Water tank capacity
        1400  ml
        Heat up time
        <1  min

      • Sustainability

        Silicon steam hose
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes

