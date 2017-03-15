2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC506/30
Crease free clothes every day
The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.
1600 W
Adjustable pole with hanger
2 steam levels
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.
Awards
3.0
of 5
19
Reviews
kukifren
15/03/2017
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Perfect!
What we wanted sadly the hook holding the steamer broke easily and could not find replacement
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Ctch9
08/12/2015
New Zealand
Verified buyer
The product is good
The product was the best buy that I ever made. It is so good that I do less ironing of the clothes. Does a better job of it, look great too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/39 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/39 Garment Steamer
Nitin
07/02/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
A must have
A product which is easy and convenient to use. A must have product..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer