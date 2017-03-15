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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

DailyTouchGarment Steamer

GC506/30

3

| (19) Reviews

1 award

Crease free clothes every day

The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

See all benefits

With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

Crease free clothes every day

  • 1600 W

  • Adjustable pole with hanger

  • 2 steam levels

  • Pleat maker, glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

2 steam levels

2 steam levels

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

XL steam plate for quick results

XL steam plate for quick results

The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

19

Reviews

15/03/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Perfect!

What we wanted sadly the hook holding the steamer broke easily and could not find replacement

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

08/12/2015

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

The product is good

The product was the best buy that I ever made. It is so good that I do less ironing of the clothes. Does a better job of it, look great too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/39 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/39 Garment Steamer

07/02/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

A must have

A product which is easy and convenient to use. A must have product..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

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