2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC562/30
Revive your delicate clothes with steam
New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal.
2000W, AirStretch Technology
Hang&lock
3 steam levels
SmartFlow steam plate
Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.
Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.
Awards
3.9
of 5
8
Reviews
Ana12
13/05/2019
Australia
Philips GC562/30 CleanTouch Air Garment Steamer
Love this product. High level of steam compared to other Phillips steamers. love the technology of the suction used when steaming. It makes steaming must faster and easier. it has also pleat accessory which is very handy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer
Kylie10
20/05/2016
Australia
Love buying clothes; and love this product
I've spent so much money on dry cleaners. And this is my saviour!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer
Peri
20/03/2016
Australia
The best steamer I've used.
I've tried a few low to med end steamers and this one is by far the best. Performance, looks and ease of use ticked my boxes. No need for a fimsy hanger, use your own and its by far better. Honestly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Air GC562/30 Garment Steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.