    Pizza Master Kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza master kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes! See all benefits

    With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza master kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes! See all benefits

      Pizza Master Kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer Pizza

      • Accessory kit
      • 1x pizza tray
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Get inspired by the tips, tricks from the recipe booklet

      Get inspired by the tips, tricks from the recipe booklet

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included.

      Bake your favorite 26cm in only 8 min. using the Pizza tray

      Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza using the Pizza Tray. It will bake 26cm home-made pizza or even frozen pre-made ones as fast as only 8 minutes.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Pizza tray
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plated steel

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        354x240x165  mm
        Weight of product
        1.55  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        375x250x185  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.68  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

