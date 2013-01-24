Search terms
Party master kit
With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Party master kit
With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits
Party master kit
With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Party master kit
With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits
Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included
You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.
Separate Airfryer’s cooking space with the food separator accessory for more versatility. Bake, grill or fry different food items at the same time without mixing.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Design and finishing
Accessories included
Product Compatibility