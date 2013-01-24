Home
Party Master Kit

HD9950/01
    With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits

      Party master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer party

      • Party Master kit
      • 1x double layer accessory
      • 1x food separator
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

      Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

      Separate Airfryer’s cooking space with the food separator accessory for more versatility. Bake, grill or fry different food items at the same time without mixing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 90  mm
        Weight of product
        0.584  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plated steel

      • Accessories included

        Booklet
        Yes
        Double layer rack accessory
        yes
        Food separator
        Yes

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

