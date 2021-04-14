Your Sonicare is equipped with a technology called SenseIQ, which is a combination of smart features that observe how you brush. It detects pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency to provide feedback in real time and improve your brushing over time.



SenseIQ features include:



- Real-time feedback via the light ring at the bottom of your toothbrush:

- Scrubbing feedback

- Pressure feedback



- Adaptive Intensity

- Automatic adjustment of intensity to protect your gums when you brush too hard



- Personalised recommendations

- Via the Artificial Intelligence-powered Sonicare app



- Brushing behaviour feedback (in the app)



Smart features are active whenever the SenseIQ icon is lit up on the toothbrush. It will also light up to confirm when features are turned on or off.