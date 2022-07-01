Search terms

Philips Portable Monitors

Philips Portable Monitors

Performance, adaptability, work on the go

    • Portable monitors - product 16B1P3300/75

      Business Monitor

      16B1P3300/75

      Performance, adaptability, work on the go

      The brand-new, lightweight, portable Philips monitor supports your daily productivity. One USB-C cable offers video and power delivery, allowing you to share and present, as well as run a dual-screen productivity-enhancing on-the-go workstation.

      Portable monitors make it easier to work from anywhere

      Portable Monitors

      Wide array of usage scenarios

      • Business meetings

        Business meetings

        When giving presentations to clients or partners, Philips portable monitors allow you to have an extra screen for better visibility and smoother communication.

      • On the road

        On the road

        To utilize time during the commute, users are able to work comfortably on the Philips Portable monitor everywhere and anytime. Easy to connect, the reversible USB dual mesh cable even recharges the monitor in use simultaneously.

      • Mobile Gaming

        Mobile Gaming

        Philips Portable monitors boost your competitiveness and reactiveness to mobile games. With an extra screen that widens your vision and enhances accuracy, Philips Portable monitors are here to help you turn over every game.

      • Home use / Leisure

        Home use / Leisure

        Enjoy every moment with Philips Portable Monitors and make the most out of your free time. Recharge and have fun, giving extra space to your hobbies, passions, and entertainment with no hassle.

      Highlighted Features

      Philips Portable Monitors | Versatile Connectivity

      Versatile connectivity

       

      Laptop, phone, monitor - Philips Portable Monitors offer the most versatile connection for a real plug-and-play experience. One USB-C cable simplifies the connections and allows you to connect any device and be immediately ready to present, work or run a dual-screen workstation on the go.

      Philips Portable Monitors | Dual Screen Productivity

      Dual screen productivity  

       

      Having more screen space gives users more possibility of multitasking. Philips Portable monitors allow users to work easily on several windows without switching from one to another, doubling productivity and expanding the overview.

      Philips Portable Monitors | Multi-angle Stand

      Multi-angle stand

       

      The tilt stand bends from 0 to 90 degrees with the kind of flexibility to allow you to get comfortable anywhere you need to keep up with your work.

