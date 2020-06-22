Philips monitors feature innovative, ecologically-friendly technologies for a greener tomorrow. Energy efficiency, fully recyclable packaging, compliance with strict international environmental standards, and freedom from harmful substances such as mercury and PVC/BFR are some of the features to help building a brighter future for all.
Philips is continuously dedicated to improving business monitors, not only by reducing use of resources and energy, but also delivering true-to-life visuals with well-being and productivity focused innovations
Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range
We use 100% recyclable packaging
In some selected models we utilize up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastics
Restriction of Hazardous Substances
Low Halogen design to minimise environmental impact
Mercury-free eco-friendly design
Technology for Enery saving
Thanks to 0 watt hard switch, zero power consumption will reduce your carbon footprint even further
Senses ambient light and adjusts screen brightness accordingly
Keep the same brightness but deliver low power consumption
