Philips monitors feature innovative, ecologically-friendly technologies for a greener tomorrow. Energy efficiency, fully recyclable packaging, compliance with strict international environmental standards, and freedom from harmful substances such as mercury and PVC/BFR are some of the features to help building a brighter future for all.

People are enjoying the workplace with Philips green low impact monitors

Sustainable Materials

 

Philips is continuously dedicated to improving business monitors, not only by reducing use of resources and energy, but also delivering true-to-life visuals with well-being and productivity focused innovations

sustainable eco friendy monitors range

Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range

We use 100% recyclable packaging

In some selected models we utilize up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastics

Restriction of Hazardous Substances

Restriction of Hazardous Substances

Low Halogen design to minimise environmental impact

Mercury-free eco-friendly design

technology for energy saving

Technology for Enery saving

Thanks to 0 watt hard switch, zero power consumption will reduce your carbon footprint even further

Senses ambient light and adjusts screen brightness accordingly

Keep the same brightness but deliver low power consumption

Senses movement and reduces power when not in use

Philips Monitors Forest Nation

Philips Monitors and ForestNation

Features to reduce environmental impact

Energy efficiency

TCO Edge

Energy star 8.0

Packaging

100% Recyclable packaging

Slim design reduces packaging

Substances

Mercury free LED backlit display

RoHS compliant, PVC/BFR-free housing

Weight

Lightweight reduces transport costs

Recycling & disposal

EPEAT

