Search terms

Optimized for SMBs. Designed for Success


  At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs. Our advanced display solutions are designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support your growing business. Whether you're working with data-heavy applications, managing multiple tasks, or optimizing your workspace, our monitors offer the perfect combination of performance, innovation, and convenience.

Why Philips Monitors for SMBs?

Seamless Connectivity

 

USB-C docking for fewer cables and a clutter-free desk



Smart & Secure

 

Built-in pop-up webcams for easy authentication

Comfort & Well-being

 

Ergonomic stands and eye-care features reduce strain

Multi-task with ease

 

UltraWide & Curved displays for workflow efficiency

What are the benefits?

Pre Sales
Consulting

Pre sales consulting icon

SMB promotional pricing

SMB Promotional Pricing icon

Partner Portal
Access

Partner Portal access icon

Project
Registration

Project Registration icon

Networking
Events

Networking event icon

Customer demo
Units

Customer demo units icon

Efficiency First. Productivity Always.

Philips Curved and Ultrawide monitors

Multitasking and Enhanced Comfort

Curved & UltraWide Displays

 
Ideal for multitasking and working with large spreadsheets without constant scrolling or switching tabs. The natural curvature reduces eye strain and enhances comfort, helping prevent neck issues.

View models
PhilipsUSB C Docking Solutions

One Cable for Everything

USB-C
Docking

 
Simplify your workspace with a single-cable solution that transmits
power, data, and video signals, reducing clutter and boosting efficiency.

View models
Philips Built in webcam

Secure Remote Collaboration

Built-in
Webcam

 
The pop-up webcam with noise-canceling microphones and integrated speakers for seamless and secure remote collaboration

View models
Compare all Philips Monitors

Performance for Growing Businesses

 
 

Each Philips monitor is designed with SMBs in mind, offering powerful specifications and innovative features:

499P9H Philips Monitor infoscreen image

49B2U6900CH
Multitasking Efficiency

Perfect for: Large data sheets, spreadsheets, finance, and analysis

View details
346P1CRH philips monitor infoscreen image

34B2U3600CH
Streamline
Your Workday

Perfect for: Multitasking professionals, content creators, and business users

View details
242B1H philips monitor infoscreen image

27B2N3500J
Efficient & Professional

Perfect for: Office environments, video calls,

and secure logins

View details

Additional Features. Stronger Businesses.

Philips Smart Mnagement

For Optimized workflows

Smart Management
Portal

 
It is a platform based on Philips-SmartControl (monitor control stand-alone software), which realizes display management through remote setting of SmartControl, achieving the purpose of managing multiple Philips displays at the same time.

Philips Eco Friendly Features

For Sustainable Performance

Eco-Friendly
Features

 
Philips monitors are designed
to go beyond display technology, offering eco-friendly features such as PowerSensor technology, reducing energy costs while supporting sustainability efforts.

Philips Effortless Daisy Chain

For Simplifying Your Workspace

Effortless
Daisy-Chaining

 
Effortlessly expand your setup with a single connection, reducing cable clutter and maximizing desk organization for a cleaner, more efficient workspace.

So, which monitor will it be?

24b2u3301 Philips Monitor infoscreen image

34B2U3600CH

View details
24e1n1200a philips monitor infoscreen image

34B2U6603CH

View details
27e1n1200a philips monitor infoscreen image

34B2U3600C

View details
49B2U5900CH philips monitor infoscreen image

32B1U3900

View details
346b1c philips monitor infoscreen image

27E1N2300AE

View details
32b1n3800 Philips Monitor infoscreen image

24B2U3301

View details
272s1ae philips monitor infoscreen image

27E2F7901

View details
275s9jml Philips Monitor infoscreen image

27E1N1200A

View details
276b1 philips monitor infoscreen image

27E1N1800A

View details
275s1ae philips monitor infoscreen image

34B2U5600C

View details
273v7qjab philips monitor infoscreen image

32E1N1800LA

View details
    • Philips monitors case studies solutions hub
    • Philips monitors case study kelloggs
    • Philips Monitors case studies happy horizon
    • Philips monitors case study GG group

      Philips Monitors
      Case Studies

      Discover more

      Find Your Perfect Fit

       
       
      Discover how Philips Monitors can transform your SMB setup. Boost efficiency, simplify workflows, and power your business forward through the Authorised Distributors:

      Authorised Distributors Exertis

       

      Authorised Distributors TD Synnex

      Authorised Distributors Midwich

      Authorised Distributors VIP computers center

       

      Philips support is here, contact

      Speak to our Sales Team at:

       
      UKsales.Monitors@tpv-tech.com

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Discover

      My Philips

      Register for exclusive benefits

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access to events

      Members-only promotions

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.