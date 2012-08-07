Home
Power toothbrushes
EasyClean
Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare EasyClean
Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6511/50
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Is my Philips Sonicare AirFloss charger compatible with Sonicare toothbrushes?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
What are the differences in modes on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to charge my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Troubleshooting
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush does not charge
Vibration (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibrates less powerfully than before
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off my toothbrush handle
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush is not turning on
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Latviešu
Ελληνική
Kazakh
Hrvatski
Serbian
Slovenčina
Български
Slovenščina
Magyar
Svenska
Español
简体中文
Eesti
繁體中文
English (US)
Suomeksi
Polski
Čeština
Dansk
Norsk
Română
Русский
Português
Lietuvių
Italiano
Украинский
English
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August 2012
User manual
PDF file, 339.2 kB
23 October 2013
User manual
PDF file, 6.2 MB
2 June 2020
Leaflet
Version: 16.0.1
PDF file, 385.4 kB
18 July 2019
EU Declaration of Conformity
PDF file, 1.3 MB
15 February 2020
User manual
PDF file, 429.2 kB
7 August 2012
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August 2012
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 392.8 kB
26 July 2013
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August 2012
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 1.7 MB
23 June 2014
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 493.9 kB
7 August 2012
User manual
PDF file, 581.2 kB
4 September 2017
User manual
PDF file, 6.2 MB
2 June 2020
User manual
PDF file, 6.2 MB
2 June 2020
Eco passport
PDF file, 6.2 MB
4 October 2017
