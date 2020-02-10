Visit our Philips Service Centers if you need help on your Household, Mother and Child Care and Personal Care products.
For Personal Health products, please contact our Contact Centre before visiting our Service Center or sending products through to our Head Office.
When visiting Philips Service Centers, please make sure to bring along the below: 1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice) 2. Philips product (Including accessories)
If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue. You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page. Step 2: Request for repair or exchange. If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, please contact our Contact Center for assistance. For Personal Care products, please contact our Contact Centre before visiting our Service Center or sending products through to our Head Office.
Depending on the product, Philips warranty is usually 24 months.
To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.
You You may contact the place of purchase to request for a reprint of the proof of purchase.
You can also provide a copy of the bank statement containing the transaction of when you purchased the product. If the proof of purchase or bank statement is not available, please contact us for assistance.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method. To find a repair or discount voucher solution for your defective product, please contact our Contact Centre.
For products that do not have a repair option, depending on the age of the product, we offer consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.
Before contacting us, please read the following tips for finding support on our website:
Where can I find product support?
If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via WhatsApp or phone.
Our goal is to repair and return your product to you within 7 working days from the day our service centre receives it. (Parts permitting, please be aware that the repair may take up to 14 days.) For further information, please contact our Contact Centre for an update.
You may visit our Service Locator to help you find the nearest authorized service center in your area.
For Personal Care products, we recommend that you contact our Contact Centre prior to visiting our service center.
If you cannot find the part you are looking for in our online shop, please call our distributor at 09 965 51 55 Monday – Friday 11:00am – 7:30pm AEST Saturday 11:00am – 3:00pm AEST You may also place your orders online:
The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you. If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.
