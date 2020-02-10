If your product isn't working as expected, you can use our online troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue.

Step 1: Troubleshoot the issue.

You can use our online support information to diagnose the problem with your product. You can often solve the problem without sending your product in for repair. To start troubleshooting, fill out your model number in the search box at the top of this page.

Step 2: Request for repair or exchange.

If you cannot solve the issue with your product online, please contact our Contact Center for assistance.​

For Personal Care products, please contact our Contact Centre before visiting our Service Center or sending products through to our Head Office.