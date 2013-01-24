Philips product warranty

We or us means Philips Electronics Australia Limited ACN 008 445 743 or Philips New Zealand Commercial Limited NZBN: 9429041782170, and our contact details are set out at the end of this warranty;
You means the purchaser or the original end-user of the Goods;
Supplier means the authorised distributor or retailer of the Goods that sold you the Goods in Australia or New Zealand; and
Goods means the product or equipment which was accompanied by this warranty and purchased in Australia or New Zealand. If you require assistance with the operation of the product, its features or specifications please call the Philips Consumer Care Centre on 1300 363 391 in Australia or 0800 658 224 in New Zealand.
Australia: Our Goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and for compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the Goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure. This is not a complete statement of your legal rights as a consumer.
New Zealand: Our Goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993. This guarantee applies in addition to the conditions and guarantees implied by that legislation..
In addition to the rights and remedies that you have under the Australian Consumer Law, Consumer Guarantees Act of New Zealand or any other applicable law, we provide the following warranty against defects:
1. If, during the first 2 years from their date of purchase from the Supplier (Warranty Period), the Goods prove defective by reason of improper workmanship or materials and none of your statutory rights or remedies apply, we will repair or replace the Goods without charge.
2. We do not have to repair or replace the Goods under this Additional Warranty if the Goods have been used for a commercial purpose; misused, improperly or inappropriately installed, operated or repaired; abused; damaged; or not maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
3. Even when we do not have to repair or replace the Goods, we may decide to do so anyway. In some cases, we may decide to substitute the Goods with a similar alternative product of our choosing. All such decisions are at our absolute discretion.
4. All such repaired, replaced or substituted Goods continue to receive the benefit of this Additional Warranty for the time remaining on the original Warranty Period.
5. This Additional Warranty is limited to repair, replacement or substitution only. As far as the law permits, we will not be liable for any loss or damage caused to property or persons arising from any cause whatsoever.
6. In order to claim under this Additional Warranty you must telephone us on 1300 363 391 in Australia or 0800 658 224 in New Zealand within the
Warranty Period. You will be asked for details of the Goods, a description of the defect and your personal details. Upon accepting your claim, we shall assist you with either returning the Goods to the Supplier for replacement or to the most convenient Philips Authorised Service Centre for your Goods to be repaired.In some case we may require that you return to the Goods to us (at the address below) for repair, replacement or substitution.
- All returned Goods must be accompanied by satisfactory proof of purchase which clearly indicates the name and address of the Supplier, the date and place of purchase and identifies product. It is best to provide a legible and unmodified receipt or sales invoice.
- You must bear any expense for return of the Goods or otherwise associated with making your claim under this Additional Warranty.
7. This warranty is only valid and enforceable in Australia and New Zealand.
Philips Electronics Australia Limited
65 Epping Road North Ryde
North Ryde SYDNEY NSW 2113
Consumer Care: 1300 363 391
Website: www.philips.com/support
Philips New Zealand Commercial Limited
Level 3, 123 Carlton Gore Road
Newmarket AUCKLAND 1023
Consumer Care: 0800 658 224
Website: www.philips.com/support
Dear Customer,
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver highquality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in New Zealand, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.
Warranty period
The warranty period in New Zealand for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 12 months, with the following exceptions:
|
Exception
|
Warranty period
|
TV
|
24 months
|
PC Monitors
|
36 months