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  • Ditch the wires. Ditch the wires. Ditch the wires.

    7000 series Wireless Headphone

    TAST702BK/00

    Ditch the wires.

    These true wireless in-ear sports earphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you’ll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours play time with the portable charging case.

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    7000 series Wireless Headphone

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    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Ditch the wires.

    Train free.

    • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
    • In-ear
    • 6+18 hrs play time
    • Secure fit

    Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

    es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

    Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation

    No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

    The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

    Tap the earbud to control music and calls

    Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver detailed sound and strong bass. Simply tap the earbud to pause your playlist and take calls-all without touching your smartphone.

    Get up to 24 hours play time with the case

    Throw a fully charged case in your gym bag and you get up to 24 hours play time.

    IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

    These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.

    Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

    Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

    UV cleaning. Place earpieces in charging case to clean

    You can keep these sports headphones as fresh as your workout beats. Simply place the earpieces in the charging case, and a UV cleaning cycle removes acteria.

    3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit

    Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.

    Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

    If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

    6 hours play time from a single charge

    A single charge allows around 6 hours play time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Sensitivity
      94  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      33.5  cm
      Gross weight
      6.837  kg
      Height
      24.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10085 2
      Nett weight
      2.184  kg
      Tare weight
      4.653  kg

    • Convenience

      Call management
      • Answer / End call
      • Reject call
      • Switch between call and music

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      16  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      16  cm
      Height
      11  cm
      Nett weight
      0.273  kg
      Gross weight
      0.78  kg
      Tare weight
      0.507  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10085 9

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6+18  hour(s)
      Standby time
      100 hr
      Talk time
      6+18 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10085 5
      Gross weight
      0.237  kg
      Nett weight
      0.091  kg
      Tare weight
      0.146  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      8  cm
      Height
      3.9  cm
      Width
      3.81  cm
      Weight
      0.064  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Ear caps
      3 sizes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20055 5

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