2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAST702LF/00
Ditch the wires.
These true wireless in-ear sports headphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you’ll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours play time with the portable charging case.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
6+18 hrs play time
Secure fit
No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.
If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.
These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
IP721
10/05/2021
US
Love the Bluetooth 5.0. tech. Great connectivity!
The buds fit very well in the ears and the sound is very pleasing. Overall, very satisfied with my purchase. Would buy these again although they are no longer available.
Pros
Bluetooth 5.0 leads to great connectivity, Nice fit in-ear w/wingtips
Cons
Still trying to figure out how to control calls/music/etc. with “buttons” on the ear buds
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAST702BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2021-04-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAST702BK Wireless Headphone
Date of Use 2021-04-10
Actual results may vary