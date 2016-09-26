Ultra light. Big sound.
Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed. See all benefits
Available in:
High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
Flat and compact folding for easy portability.
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.
A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.
The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.
