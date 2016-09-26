Search terms

    Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed.

    Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed. See all benefits

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

      Flat and compact folding for easy portability

      Flat and compact folding for easy portability.

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

      Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

      A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.

      Refined metallic finishing

      The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        9 - 24 000  Hz
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        103 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Double-sided
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated

      • Design

        Color
        Black

